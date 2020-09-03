Guy Fieri, local restaurateurs feed firefighters battling LNU Complex fires in Calistoga

Catelli and a cast of other chefs, food purveyors and friends of Fieri set aside what they were doing when he put out a call Tuesday for help to feed 2,000 to 2,500 firefighters, law enforcement officers and others working the Hennessy fire.

"There are so many people who just don't get the thank-you," said Fieri, who co-owned the former Johnny's Garlic's and Tex Wasabi's restaurants in Santa Rosa when, in 2006, he won the competition to become "The Next Food Network Star." Fourteen years later he still lives in the region and is among the most readily recognized celebrities in the world.

He said that when firefighters are in the field they eat from boxes backed with 4,000 calories worth of food. And he imagined they might like a break from the meals served at the fire camp at the Calistoga Fairgrounds.

Chef Crista Luedtke could have used Friday to prepare for the reopening Saturday of her Boon Eat & Drink restaurant and Boon Hotel & Spa, which had been shut down by the mandatory evacuation of Guerneville. But she jumped at the chance to help Catelli, Duskie Estes and John Stewart prepare a fresh meal for first responders, providing local produce to supplement the grilled and smoked meats that Fieri is renowned for.