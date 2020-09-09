Halloween is canceled in Los Angeles this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES — Chalk up one more 2020 event to be canceled by the coronavirus: Halloween.

Trick-or-treating, haunted houses and Halloween parades have been nixed under new Los Angeles County health guidelines.

"Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives," the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Trick-or-treating won't be allowed "because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors," health officials said.

"Trunk or treat" events, which involve car-to-car candy dispersal and are sometimes held by churches or schools, also are banned. In addition, large gatherings or parties with non-household members — either indoors or outside — will also not be permitted under the new health order.

The latest guidelines also prevent carnivals, festivals and haunted house attractions, and instead encourage online parties, car parades that comply with vehicle parade protocols and Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters that meet health and safety standards.