A heat wave is coming to much of the Bay Area and should arrive by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, a low-pressure system to the east will push temperatures into the mid-90s to low-100s, with some of the hottest in-land and high-elevation spots expecting temperatures as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Overnight temperatures aren't expected to offer much relief, with lows expected to stay in the upper-50s to upper-60s range.

Thursday will be the hottest day but warm temperatures will persist through Friday.

With the lingering heat and dry conditions, the National Weather Service is warning of increased fire danger.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

"Onshore flow will be moderately strong on Wednesday resulting in gusty winds near the coast and any interior gaps or passes," according to Weather Service officials. "Hot, dry and potentially gusty winds would allow fires to spread."