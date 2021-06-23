 Skip to main content
Heat wave may return this weekend

The Bay Area may see another heat wave this weekend but that's just a maybe, as the National Weather Service stopped short of issuing a heat advisory.

The forecast is for a potential heat event in the Bay Area and to the south in Monterey County from Saturday through Monday. Peak temperatures are expected Sunday.

However, the forecast is for low confidence of the heat reaching 100 degrees and only moderate confidence that temperatures will be in the 90s to the low 100s in the interior locations of the Bay Area.

The only aspect that has high confidence is that it will be warmer and drier this weekend.

Coastal temperatures could reach the 70s, with temperatures in the 70s to 80s around

the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Some relief will be provided overnight with mid 50s to lower 60s along the coast and across the valleys.

For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/BayArea.

