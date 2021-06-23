Heat wave may return this weekend

By Bay City News
The Bay Area may see another heat wave this weekend but that's just a maybe, as the National Weather Service stopped short of issuing a heat advisory.
The forecast is for a potential heat event in the Bay Area and to the south in Monterey County from Saturday through Monday. Peak temperatures are expected Sunday.
However, the forecast is for low confidence of the heat reaching 100 degrees and only moderate confidence that temperatures will be in the 90s to the low 100s in the interior locations of the Bay Area.
The only aspect that has high confidence is that it will be warmer and drier this weekend.
Coastal temperatures could reach the 70s, with temperatures in the 70s to 80s around
the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Some relief will be provided overnight with mid 50s to lower 60s along the coast and across the valleys.
For the latest forecast updates, visit
www.weather.gov/BayArea.
Photo flashback: a rare glimpse into the hidden art of Napa State Hospital
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. This photo was taken in 1981.
Bob Swan looks at a photo of a 1950s themed mural he painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted hundreds of murals at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. This photo was taken in 1981. Swan is now 77.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981.
A photo from a Star Wars mural Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Holiday decorations that Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
A photo from a Star Wars mural Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted these murals and more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981.
A 1982 Napa Register story about Bob Swan and his murals at Napa State hospital.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted hundreds of murals and more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981.
A photo of a mural Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. This photo was taken in 1981.
Holiday decorations Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Napan Bob Swan worked at Napa State hospital from 1962 to 1995.
A photo of a mural Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. This photo was taken in 1981. For patient privacy, images of the people in this photo have been blurred.
A photo of a mural Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981. This mural is called Noah's Ark.
A photo of Bob Swan in front of a fantastical mural he painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. The artwork was never viewable by the public.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981. It's part of a mural called Noah's Ark.
A photo from inside one patient room at Napa State Hospital. Bob Swan painted the picture hanging on the left.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. This photo was taken in 1981.
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted hundreds of murals and more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981. This is Swan with a coworker.
This is a photo of a watercolor that Bob Swan painted of one of the residents at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Psychiatric technician Bob Swan worked at Napa State Hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Psychiatric technician Bob Swan worked at Napa State hospital from 1962 to 1995. Eventually, he became the de facto artist-in-residence, painting hundreds of murals on the campus. Today, Swan is 77 and still lives in Napa, but is about to move to Santa Rosa.
