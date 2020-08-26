Here are California's biggest fires burning right now, and where air quality is worst

The other major blaze, the SCU Lightning Complex burning east and southeast of San Jose, is now at 25% containment, according to Cal Fire's Santa Clara unit.

Officials said progress was also made against a raging fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties with the help of rain Sunday and calmer weather Monday.

But authorities warn the danger isn't over and admonished residents to stay out of evacuated areas. Six people who returned to a restricted area south of San Francisco to check on their properties were surprised by fire and had to be rescued, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Looters have been warned they'll be arrested, and some people have been taken into custody, including a man found with $5,000 in his car, authorities said. Detectives were also investigating seven reports of missing people.

Evacuees tempted to return to check on their homes should think again, fire officials said.

"It is highly dangerous in there still," Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire deputy chief, said of the blaze north of Santa Cruz. "We have bridges that have failed, old wooden bridges that have failed that may not appear failed to people that they may drive on. It is not safe."