Here are California's biggest fires burning right now, and where air quality is worst

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn in California, mostly in the north half of the state, after a pair of intense, rolling thunderstorms brought down thousands of lightning strikes.
But the tide has turned in recent days, as weather conditions have improved and more resources have arrived to the front lines of some of the biggest incidents California has ever seen in terms of area, including the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex in the greater Bay Area. Those are currently the second- and third-largest wildfires by acreage in recorded state history.
Collectively, more than 650 fires burning statewide -- about 20 of them considered major and the rest minor -- have destroyed over 1,400 structures, killed at least seven people and charred over 1.25 million acres between Aug. 15 and Tuesday morning, Cal Fire says.
Assessing the damage of the Hennessey Fire at the communities around Lake Berryessa has only just begun.
At nearly 2,000 total square miles, that's more than the area of California's 10 most-populous cities -- Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, Bakersfield and Anaheim -- combined.
In addition to better weather, fire crews along with bulldozers and other equipment have been arriving from other states.
Aided by milder weather and reinforcements, state fire officials are cautiously optimistic about progress. The most destructive blaze of 2020, the LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, has destroyed close to 1,000 buildings, continues to threaten about 30,000 more and has killed at least five people. But with minimal growth in acreage since Monday, Cal Fire reports containment on the LNU Complex reached 33% by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The other major blaze, the SCU Lightning Complex burning east and southeast of San Jose, is now at 25% containment, according to Cal Fire's Santa Clara unit.
Officials said progress was also made against a raging fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties with the help of rain Sunday and calmer weather Monday.
But authorities warn the danger isn't over and admonished residents to stay out of evacuated areas. Six people who returned to a restricted area south of San Francisco to check on their properties were surprised by fire and had to be rescued, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
Looters have been warned they'll be arrested, and some people have been taken into custody, including a man found with $5,000 in his car, authorities said. Detectives were also investigating seven reports of missing people.
Evacuees tempted to return to check on their homes should think again, fire officials said.
"It is highly dangerous in there still," Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire deputy chief, said of the blaze north of Santa Cruz. "We have bridges that have failed, old wooden bridges that have failed that may not appear failed to people that they may drive on. It is not safe."
Additionally, smokey skies from multiple fires burning at once have significantly worsened air quality across Northern California, including the capital region. Local air quality districts currently forecast conditions in the "unhealthy" AQI range to persist through at least Sunday, though there's hope from weather forecasters that a cool air system could clear some of that air pollution out of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys this weekend.
Air pollution as of Wednesday morning was by far the most hazardous in the northeast part of the state, in and near Plumas National Forest, where yet another lightning-sparked wildfire complex is being battled by both Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service, along with other assisting agencies.
The Sacramento Bee is continuously updating this story with the latest numbers; here's the latest as of Wednesday morning:
LNU Lightning Complex
Updated: 7 a.m Wednesday -- Size: 357,046 acres (557.9 square miles) -- Containment: 33%
The Hennessy Fire, burning mostly in Napa County, is still the largest in the complex. It had charred 299,463 acres and was 33% contained as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said.
Containment on the Walbridge Fire just west of Healdsburg was at 19%. Progress on the blaze, which covered 54,503 acres, has been slow due to the rugged terrain in the area. The fire and its merged cousin, the Stewarts Fire, are threatening homes in the Forestville and Rio Nido areas northwest of Santa Rosa.
Firefighters had mostly stopped the Meyers Fire, the smallest blaze making up the LNU Lightning Complex, reaching 97% containment on the 2,360-acre fire Tuesday night.
Numerous evacuation orders and road closures remain in place in rural parts of Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties, with over 30,000 structures still considered threatened. Most orders in Solano and Yolo counties have been lifted.
On Tuesday, wildfire evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for the Sonoma County coast south of the Russian River, east of Dry Creek, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said. Around the same time, Cal Fire initiated evacuation warnings for portions of Napa County. A full list is on the Cal Fire incident page.
The LNU Complex of fires has destroyed 978 structures and damaged another 256 as of Wednesday morning.
The number of personnel assigned to the LNU complex more than doubled from 580 to over 1,400 Friday and nearly 200 fire engines were on the scene, fire officials said. Even more support poured in Tuesday to the state's top priority wildfire incident, with more than 2,207 personnel on scene and still assigned as of Wednesday morning.
Cal Fire in situation updates Tuesday night and Wednesday morning wrote that firefighting air tankers "from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow," after previous updates had referred to air resources being "stretched thin" due to the volume of small and large fires burning across California.
Residents should still be ready and on high alert, even if they're not immediately impacted by an evacuation order or advisory, fire officials say.
"I can't stress enough the importance of being prepared to leave," LNU Cal Fire unit chief Shana Jones said Sunday.
The LNU Lightning Complex fires turned deadly Thursday with the deaths of three people in Napa County and one man in Solano County, along with a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. employee who died while responding to the fire in Vacaville.
SCU Lightning Complex
Updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday -- Size: 365,772 acres (571.5 square miles) -- Containment: 25%
The SCU Lightning Complex grew to become the second-largest wildfire in California state history after surpassing the acreage of the LNU Lightning Complex on Monday. Only the 2018 Mendocino Complex has been larger.
Firefighters said strong winds helped fuel an increase late last week, which prompted evacuations to the doorstep of Livermore Saturday.
Cal Fire's Wednesday morning incident report says fire activity "has lessened due to favorable weather conditions and increased humidity across the complex," but that areas of the wildfire remain inaccessible, at the bottom of steep drainages.
The massive complex of about 20 lightning-linked fires in the South Bay exploded in parts of five counties the evening of Aug. 19, Cal Fire's Santa Clara unit said.
The fires have burned in three distinct zones across Santa Clara, Alameda, Stanislaus, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, with more than 20,000 total structures still threatened, Cal Fire said. One of the three, the Deer Zone in Contra Costa County, has been 100% contained; all Contra Costa County evacuation orders have been lifted.
As of Tuesday night, 37 structures have been destroyed, Cal Fire said.
Three first responders have been hurt battling the SCU Complex, Cal Fire says. Two civilians were injured when they were among five found Wednesday suffering from injuries in the Canyon Zone.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Alameda and San Joaquin counties. Evacuation warnings are also in place in those counties, in addition to Merced County. A full list is on the Cal Fire incident page.
The SCU Lightning Complex, in conjunction with the CZU Lightning Complex and the Woodward Fire, have led to the closure of nearly 200 Bay Area parks and preserves. Officials have cited safety concerns, especially given the smoke blanketing northern California, as the reason behind thee closures.
"Please consider safer alternatives to outdoor activities during this time of extreme heat and fire danger. Do not overexert yourself or your pets and stay hydrated and sheltered from heat," officials wrote on the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Facebook page.
Parks in the East Bay Regional Park District and around the peninsula and South Bay have been shut down. State and national parks and beaches along the coast have also closed, in addition to county parks in Alameda, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo.
Park employees are also participating in fire fighting efforts through the construction of fire breaks and the clearing of fuels for the flames.
CZU Lightning Complex
Updated: 7 :44 p.m Tuesday -- Size: 79,640 acres (124.4 square miles) -- Containment: 19%
For the first time, firefighters reported progress in containing the collection of fires raging across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, but warned that the trend could quickly change with the weather.
The CZU Complex of fires destroyed 443 structures and damaged another 43 as of Tuesday night, Cal Fire said.
The fire also left the campgrounds in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties closed until at least Aug. 31. Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which has been decimated by the complex, has closed indefinitely, but park employees said they will work to rebuild and reopen.
Moc Fire
Updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday -- Size: 2,800 acres (4.4 square miles) -- Containment: 60%
The smaller fire near Moccasin in Tuolumne County has threatened critical power and water distribution infrastructure for San Francisco, PG&E and Moccasin Fish Hatchery.
As of Tuesday night, the flames had destroyed two outbuildings. All evacuation orders have been lifted, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. last Thursday near Highways 49 and 120 in the southwest corner of the foothills county, west of Groveland. What was then a 5-acre fire forced the closure of the highways, so fire crews could access the area.
Cal Fire says all Moc Fire-related road closures will be lifted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire then grew quickly, according to alerts from the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department Facebook page. By 3:45 p.m. the flames had burned 300 acres and prompted a mandatory evacuation order from Highway 120 at Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrell Road in Groveland.
River and Carmel fires
River Fire: 7 a.m Wednesday -- Size: 48,424 acres (75.7 square miles) -- Containment: 48%
Carmel Fire: 7 a.m. Wednesday -- Size: 6,695 acres (10.5 square miles) -- Containment: 45%
Authorities have evacuated more than 5,000 people, and the flames have threatened 6,300 homes or buildings, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire.
As of Tuesday, Cal Fire has made significant strides toward the containment of both fires. The River Fire has not spread since Monday, with expected full containment by Sept. 6. The Carmel Fire's spread has also been limited, not growing since Sunday evening, and also expected to be fully contained by Sept. 6. Cal Fire boosted both fires' containment figures by 5% between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning's updates.
Evacuation orders were still in place throughout the county, with a full list found here. Cal Fire announced more evacuations at 5 p.m. on Saturday for all areas east of Carmel Valley Road, extending south from Finch Creek to Arroyo Seco Road. Additionally, all areas west of River Road, Fort Romie Road and Arroyo Seco Road, extending south to Elm Avenue and Arroyo Seco Road are ordered to evacuate.
The River Fire has destroyed 30 structures, damaged 12 more and injured four firefighters, Cal Fire said. The injuries are all minor.
Close to the River Fire, the Carmel Fire threatened homes to the northwest in Carmel Valley. The Carmel Fire started Tuesday about 14 miles northeast of Big Sur, 16 miles southeast of Monterey and 148 miles south of Sacramento. It has destroyed 73 structures, damaged seven and threatens 462 more, according to Cal Fire.
Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex
Tehama/Glenn Zone: 9:48 a.m Wednesday -- Size: 50,800 acres (79.4 square miles) -- Containment: 22%
Butte Zone: 10:09 a.m Wednesday -- Size: 2,884 acres (4.5 square miles) -- Containment: 55%
Wind, smoke, dry fuels and difficult terrain continue to challenge firefighters in two clusters 30 miles apart.
Crews made good progress on the smaller cluster, made up of 34 confirmed fires in Butte County, due to lower temperatures and higher humidity. All fires stayed within their established perimeters overnight, Cal Fire Butte said.
In total, the fires in this complex have burned close to 54,000 acres and destroyed two structures, Cal Fire said Wednesday morning. The flames were threatening 277 structures.
The Tehama Zone has multiple fires burning to the east of the Mendocino National Forest and officials said it will continue to threaten communities to the east. "Personnel will continue to plan and implement evacuation plans as needed," Cal Fire wrote.
Two buildings have been destroyed and another has been damaged, and evacuation warnings have been issued for Tehama Zones A through K, which Cal Fire clarified Saturday afternoon. A full list of what's ordered is on the Cal Fire incident page.
"Resources are constantly being shifted between fires as the need arises," Cal Fire said in a Saturday update.
The Glenn Zone has multiple fires burning including the Ivory Fire, which is expected to continue to burn toward communities to the east. Orders are in effect for all areas west of County Road 306, for the full length of the county from the Colusa County line north to the Tehama County line and all areas west to the Mendocino County line, and the area of Newville (County Road 200) from County Road 306 west to Forest Boundary from the Tehama County line south to Burrows Gap.
Over 660 personnel are fighting the three zones as of Wednesday morning. Two have been injured.
August Complex (including Doe Fire)
Updated: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday -- Size: 197,148 acres -- Containment: 17%
The August Complex, caused by lightning strikes at the Mendocino National Forest in Glenn and Tehama counties, has gone from 32 fires to 20, as many of the fires have burned together, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Saturday update.
The Tathum and Cold Springs fires merged approximately 4 miles west of Paskenta. "We are working in tandem with Cal Fire who is constructing dozer lines along County Road 306 to protect the private homes and properties," the Forest Service wrote.
Ten structures have been destroyed by the fire that started Aug. 16. Roughly 460 firefighters were on the lines, officials said.
The following areas are under an evacuation order: Mendocino National Forest from Forest Boundary line in Glenn County west to Mendocino County, and Newville from County Road 306 west to the forest boundary, from Tehama County line south to Burrows Gap.
Area from Burrows Gap south to County Road 307 in Elk Creek remain under evacuation warnings, as does an area from the forest boundary east to County Road 306. That includes Elk Creek, Chrome and Grindstone Rancheria. Newville from County Road 306 east to Black Butte Lake, from County Road 200 is also under an advisory.
The county's evacuation point is Willows City Hall. An animal shelter has opened at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland.
The August Complex is now the state's 23rd largest wildfire.
Elkhorn Fire
Updated: 9:48 a.m. Tuesday -- Size: 49,820 acres (77.8 square miles) -- Containment: 13%
The U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire are battling flames in the Tomhead Mountain area west of Red Bluff. The fire is part of the Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex, in the Tehama County zone, that began with lightning strikes earlier last week.
A forest closure is in effect for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest south of Highway 36 and east of Forest Road 30, but Highway 36 remains open to travelers. The closure also includes Forest roads 30, 35 and 45, Post Creek Lookout, and Basin Gulch, White Rock and Tomhead Saddle campgrounds. The Stuart Gap, West Low Gap, Rat Trap Gap and Tomhead Saddle trailheads are also closed.
Evacuations related to the Elkhorn Fire and the rest of the Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex are in effect, with a full list by Cal Fire.
Dolan Fire
Updated: 9:45 a.m. Tuesday -- Size: 20,091 acres (30.1 square miles) -- Containment: 15%
The Dolan Fire saw significant gains this weekend, rising to nearly 20,000 acres as firefighters worked to contain the fire. By Sunday, 5,000 more acres had been covered by the fire. On Friday, the wildfire, burning near Big Sur, wasn't contained at all, but by the next day it was 10%.
The fire's containment increased from 10% to 15% throughout the day Monday, with firefighters expecting full containment by Sept. 16, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The U.S. Forest Service said in a news release that fire behavior was subdued by the marine layer Monday night. However, the fire still grew over 100 acres throughout the night.
Despite starting on last Tuesday, the fire didn't gain traction until later in the week. On Thursday, the fire was reported at 2,500 acres but exploded to 8,500 acres by Friday.
A Fresno man is being held in Monterey County Jail, accused of setting the Dolan Fire.
It is forcing the closure of several state parks in the Big Sur area. Closures include: John Little State Natural Reserve, Limekiln State Park, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Andrew Molera State Park, Point Sur State Historic Park, Garrapata State Park and Point Lobos State Natural Reserve.
North Complex
Updated: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday -- Size: 49,587 acres (77.5 square miles) -- Containment: 2%
The North Complex, located in the Plumas National Forest, consists of 21 fires that, like many others burning now in California, were sparked by lightning more than a week ago.
The largest among these is the Sheep Fire, a nearly 29,000-acre blaze being battled by both the Forest Service and Cal Fire that's burning just south of Susanville. The Sheep Fire is 3% contained, Cal Fire said in a Wednesday morning update.
Air quality in the Plumas area is the worst in California as of Wednesday morning due to the North Complex, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow map. AirNow shows the area including Quincy at an AQI of 354 as of 7 a.m. Any AQI above 300 is deemed "hazardous," the most severe air pollution classification used by air quality experts.
The Claremont and Bear fires, which are further south near the Middle Fork of the Feather River, south of Quincy, are nearly 20,000 acres in total. Another 10 fires in the complex, mostly smaller, have been fully contained.
On Monday night, Forest Service officials said, the Claremont Fire moved east toward Highway 70, triggering an evacuation advisory for Cromberg and Sloat, where about 150 structures are threatened. "The south side of the fire moving along the Feather River is in very challenging terrain, and is now within a half-mile southwest of Highway 70," officials wrote in a Tuesday update.
Crews worked Tuesday to reinforce a dozer line and a large stretch of completed dozer line from Quincy to Claremont "in an effort to keep it from moving north." More closures along Highway 70 are expected.
The Bear Fire, meanwhile, "continues to move aggressively to the north and west up Bear Creek and along Forest Road 23N19 as it moves around constructed dozer line," officials wrote in the latest update.
Crews on the Sheep Fire got a positive break in the weather Monday, helping them strengthen lines and defend structures. Of the original 21 fires in the complex, Forest Service officials said that 16 are now fully contained.
Several communities to the south of Susanville and in the east of Quincy have been ordered to evacuate, too. Evacuees in the area of the Sheep Fire were being sent to the Lassen Community College and those near the Claremont and Bear fires to the Quincy High School.
Red Salmon Complex
Updated: 9 a.m. Tuesday -- Size: 19,839 acres (29 square miles) -- Containment: 41%
The fires in the Red Salmon Complex are burning along the dividing lines between Humboldt, Siskiyou and Trinity counties. Fire officials said in the latest update Tuesday that "fire activity remained quiet" with no significant growth observed overnight.
Two fires, the Red Fire and the Salmon Fire, comprise the complex. These, unlike many others burning in the state, were started during a thunderstorm dating back past last week. The two fires ignited on July 27 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. Since then, the Red and Salmon fires have fused together to burn fuel in the Trinity Alps Wilderness and the Six Rivers National Forest.
The complex is currently burning through old growth timber and is spreading southeast. Firefighters have halted its westward expansion, but flames continue to run up hills in other directions.
There are several Native American communities near the fire zone, prompting firefighters to use a gentler fire response in order to preserve cultural and natural heritage.
"Firefighting objectives reflect efforts to protect the cultural values and natural resources of the area," officials with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. "Minimum impact suppression techniques (MIST) guidelines are being implemented to preserve wilderness and cultural values."
W-5 Cold Springs Fire
Updated: 10 a.m. Tuesday -- Size: 58,000 acres (34.3 square miles) -- Containment: 6%
The W-5 Cold Springs Fire is burning on land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management in northeastern Lassen County near the Nevada state line.
The fire started last week after a lightning strike 11 miles east of Madeline, and has since grown to its current size.
Fire fuel in the area consists mostly of brush and grass, plus some mountain mahogany trees. The fire is expected to continue to spread eastward, according to BLM officials. Winds in the range of 30 miles per hour have been pushing the fire along.
Due to the remote area of the fire, no structures have been threatened or damaged and no evacuations have been ordered, but habitat for the greater sage-grouse has been burned.
A total of 293 firefighters have been sent out to combat the W-5 Cold Springs Fire.
Woodward Fire
Updated: 10 a.m. Tuesday -- Size: 2,739 acres (4.2 square miles) -- Containment: 5%
The Woodward Fire is threatening more than 1,000 structures near Point Reyes National Seashore.
Marin County fire officials said the fire was started by lightning a week ago, and is spreading southwest, throwing smoke into nearby communities. Two Marin County firefighters were rescued by helicopter Friday night after becoming trapped.
Although none have been destroyed, 1,620 structures are threatened by the wildfire. Point Reyes is a popular tourist destination and evacuation warnings are in place in parts of western Marin County.
Point Reyes National Seashore is closed indefinitely, while all access points to the park have also been shut down.
"There are very few evacuation routes from west Marin and there are multiple fire resources utilizing the roadways. It is imperative that roadways are open in the event of an evacuation order," officials wrote on the Point Reyes Facebook page.
Jones Fire
Updated: 5 p.m Tuesday -- Size: 705 acres (1.1 square miles) -- Containment: 82%
Full containment could come as soon as Thursday on a lightning-sparked blaze in Nevada County that has burned since Aug. 17.
All residents evacuated by the Jones Fire burning on the northwest outskirts of Nevada City and Grass Valley have been cleared to return home as fire activity calms. Over 20 structures -- 14 homes, six barns and one commercial building-- have been destroyed as of Tuesday evening. Three other homes have been damaged. Cal Fire says firefighters saved 20 structures in the wildfire.
Seven firefighters have been injured, Cal Fire said. Three firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, three suffered from poison oak and one suffered a minor cut.
The Union reported earlier this week that parts of the Independence Trail in South Yuba River State Park were burned by the wildfire, including a ramp dating back to the 1980s that lead up to Rush Creek, making it the first wheelchair-accessible wilderness trail in the the country.
