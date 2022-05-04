Here's what you need to register to vote in California primary if you're new -- or not

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The June 7 primary election is quickly approaching — and so is its voter registration deadline.

The last day to register to vote before the primary election in California is May 23, according to the California Secretary of State 2022 California primary page.

Register to vote online or pick up a paper application at any California Department of Motor Vehicles field office, post office, public library, government office or county elections office. To receive an application by mail from the Secretary of State, call 800-345-8683.

What do I need to register to vote?

The California voter registration application will ask for your driver's license or identification card number and the last four digits of your social security number.

If you do not have any of the listed materials, leave that space blank on the application and a voter identification number will be assigned to identify you as a voter, according to the website.

To register online you'll need:

• Your driver's license

• Your California identification card number

• The last four digits of your social security number

• Date of birth

You must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of California to vote in its elections. Those 16 to 17 years old can pre-register.

To check your registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

What If I miss the registration deadline?

If you miss the May 23 registration deadline, you can still go to the polls.

You can conditionally register to vote and cast your vote with a provisional ballot, according to the website. Your ballot is then counted once your eligibility and information is validated. Visit your county's elections office, a vote center or satellite office designated by your county elections official up to Election Day to start the process.

Do I need to register to vote again?

You only need to register to vote again if you changed your name or political party preference, according to the California Secretary of State's website.

What if my address has changed?

If you have a new address, you can register again on online, submit a paper voter registration application or send a signed letter to your current county elections official with your date of birth and current address (regardless if it's in California or not).

There's no need to update your information if you've already updated your new address at the Department of Motor Vehicles or the U.S. Postal Service.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.