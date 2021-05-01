Hey, California taxpayers: Guess how much the Newsom recall election is going to cost you?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead, Levinson thinks the state should explore making it more difficult to put a recall on the ballot in the first place, pointing out that with time and money, an organized team with paid signature gatherers can force the issue by getting signatures equal to 12% of all ballots cast in the last election for governor, not an especially high threshold.

"Think of all of the good you could do with this money," she said of the $400 million figure, naming hot meals for students and homeless shelters as options. "We're going to have to spend a lot of public and private funds for something that is very unlikely to succeed."

The sum is the same amount Newsom earmarked for school-based mental health services in his 2021-22 state budget proposal, and more than the $353 million he proposed for workforce development.

How does the party of fiscal responsibility plan to defend the costs of the recall? By blaming the state Legislature for forcing an election by mail.

"We're not responsible for the cost of this," said Randy Economy, a spokesman for the recall campaign. "The Legislature changed the rules in the middle of the game."

Why not just wait a year and try to boot Newsom from office in 2022?