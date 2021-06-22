Highway 37 closed due to overturned fuel tanker

State Highway 37 is closed in both directions near Skaggs Island on Tuesday morning because of an overturned fuel tanker, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near Skaggs Island Road and both directions of the highway remained closed as of shortly after 11 a.m. while crews work to transfer fuel from the overturned tanker onto another carrier so the big-rig can be put back on its wheels, Caltrans and CHP officials said.
Westbound Highway 37 traffic is being diverted onto Mare Island, while eastbound traffic is being diverted to northbound state Highway 121.
There is no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen.
