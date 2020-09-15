How a wild downhill race in 1970s Marin County launched national mountain biking trend

Canyon Gang, who rode old Schwinns and other modified clunkers.

"The scene was like, you know, go out into the mountains, drink some beer," Fisher said.

Wende Cragg, one of the few female cyclists in the early days of mountain biking, definitely did not get into off-road for the speed.

"On my first ride out, I was terrified -- my bike weighed about 55 pounds, so it was hard to handle," said Cragg, who was a neighbor and friend of Wolf. "I thought, 'God, I'm never going to get back on this bike again.'

Little by little, I acclimated to it. Before I knew it, I was hooked." In part, Cragg was attracted to the freedom she felt riding a bicycle in the hills. "I lived right next to an open-space area, so I had immediate access," she said. "There was no reason not to take advantage of it. None of us really worked, and for a couple of years, that's all I did, really, just ride, ride, ride. We'd pack a lunch and a Frisbee, bring the dog and some bud, and go."

For people like Cragg, mountain biking was a portal to communing with Mother Nature. For others, not so much. "The reason mountain biking is so popular," says Kelly, "is that it's one of the only ways in modern life that you can turn on your adrenaline pump, and leave it on for a long time."