How California's mask rules will change June 15: New guidelines for indoor settings

One new provision is that venues hosting outdoor "mega events" — those drawing crowds of more than 10,000 people — must make masks available for all attendees, according to CDPH.

In the workplace: No change for now, update coming late June

Currently, as per standards set in November 2020 by Cal-OSHA, workers in California must generally wear masks indoors at all times and outdoors when within six feet of others.

In early June, Cal-OSHA's standards board proposed an update that would allow fully vaccinated workers to take off their masks only when everyone else around them was also fully vaccinated.

This represented a loosening, but it didn't align with either the CDC guidance or incoming CDPH guidance on mask use.

In a special meeting Wednesday, the board withdrew the proposed update and said they will consider a different update that better fits state and federal guidance at their next meeting.

Any update the board votes to approve during that meeting would not go into effect until around June 28.

How will businesses, events verify vaccination status?