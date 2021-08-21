How California's toxic wildfire smoke affects health. What the experts are saying

AQI BETWEEN 101 TO 150: UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS

Above 100 AQI, air quality is unhealthiest for more sensitive groups, but it also poses slight risks for the entire population, Pinkerton said. Sensitive groups should limit exposure in this range, and the general public will likely be affected in this range as well.

"For those who are really susceptible, an AQI that goes above 100 should be the indicator to stay indoors," Pinkerton said.

AQI BETWEEN 151 TO 200: UNHEALTHY

At this level of air quality, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects if exposed to these levels of air quality, however regardless of one's health or age, everyone is still at risk.

At this level, tiny PM2.5 particles are being generated, which can easily enter into the respiratory system deep into the lungs. After inhaling too much smoke at this level, people begin noticing eye irritation, a runny nose, a sore throat, coughing spells, wheezing, difficulty breathing or a rapid heartbeat, Pinkerton said.

"Those are all signs that whatever we're breathing in the air is having an effect on our respiratory system, and also can have an effect on our heart as well," Pinkerton said.