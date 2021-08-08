How going remote led to dramatic drops in public school students

"They are so happy to be here right now. Their natural state of being is learning," said Nicole Wheeler, watching her kindergartners tumble and frolic on the grass during PE at Dover. "A lot of these kids didn't go to preschool, and they didn't have a lot of enrichment available to them. This is primarily a low-income neighborhood with parents working multiple jobs and siblings taking care of younger children. They often can't even go to the library because there is no one to take them."

While it's hard to know exactly what the kids who missed kindergarten are going to need until they return to school, particularly those who do not participate in any summer programs, many experts say they are ready to meet kids where they are.

"First grade teachers who have students that missed kindergarten will do what they always do. They will work hard to figure out each student's learning needs and will give them the best education possible," Gorback said. "Teachers are experts in assessment and differentiation, especially those who teach the lower grades. They will be able to reach their students, even if those students missed a year of learning."