How to fight a parking ticket and win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I had a situation with a Los Angeles parking citation similar to the one Tom Hampton had. My car had never been farther south than Santa Barbara, and the citation listed a completely wrong color. I tried for months to get them to clear it up, with notices for an ever-increasing fine arriving. Finally, I sent them the original fine and a letter explaining the situation. About six months later, I received a refund.

Larry Blair

A: Good for you. Persistence paid off. I was surprised that several Bay Area drivers appealed their tickets, were in similar situations as Tom and won.

Q: I have more words of encouragement for Tom Hampton, who wrote to you about a delinquent parking ticket Los Angeles sent him against a car that had not been near L.A. in years.

I had this exact situation. The citation was against my wife's Camry, which had never been to L.A. since we bought it in San Jose. I went through the hoops, contesting the citation on the basis that they had described the car as a white Toyota (our Camry was gold). The first claim is almost always rejected, I was given to understand.