Iguana from Mexico stows away to Foster City

FOSTER CITY -- A baby iguana accidentally made its way across the Mexican border to Foster City last month stowed way in a woman's luggage, officials with the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA said Tuesday.
The discovery occurred on Aug. 5 as she returned from a vacation in Cancun. The woman found the baby spiny-tailed iguana hiding inside her bikini top, according to the PHS/SPCA.
The woman took the animal, which is native to Mexico and Central America, to the PHS/SPCA immediately.
"We were advised that no mandatory quarantine was necessary and he didn't need to be returned to Mexico," PHS/SPCA communications manager Buggy Martin Tarbox said in a statement.
The iguana was eventually taken to an animal sanctuary specializing in reptiles.
PHS/SPCA officials recommend carefully shaking out any gear and clothing before packing to avoid accidentally taking animals out of their native areas.