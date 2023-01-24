'I'm still in shock': Half Moon Bay mayor reacts to mass shooting in small city

The small Bay Area city of Half Moon Bay has a population of just over 11,000 people, and after two shootings left at least seven people dead Monday, Mayor Deborah Penrose appeared on CNN and NBC News to provide updates to the rest of the country.

"I'm still in shock. I think all of us are in shock," she told CNN Tuesday morning. "It was a horrific event. It shocked us. Our hearts are torn out of our chests for all these individuals and families, our neighbors, our friends, the people that work in our community and live in our community. We're a small, agricultural, coast-side town, and we have never experienced anything like this."

Officials have identified 67-year-old Chunli Zhao as the suspected shooter. Monday night, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said children were present at the scenes and possibly witnessed the shootings. Penrose confirmed to NBC News that children were indeed present.

"There definitely were children that were witnesses," she said. "It's horrific. It's just horrific. It happened in farmworker housing, and there were families there."

Penrose was then asked what goes through her mind when faced with that detail.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is, when are we going to stop?" she asked. "When are we going to stop allowing people to buy guns? When are we going to ban semiautomatic weapons? How many people have to die? How many children have to be killed? How many children have to witness their parents being killed?"

NBC did not press Penrose on the obvious constitutional questions raised by her "When are we going to stop allowing people to buy guns?" remark. A Supreme Court ruling from June of last year has already put almost all of California's gun control laws in danger, as it prescribed a new, more stringent standard states must meet when defending gun control laws against Second Amendment challenges. For a restriction on firearms to be constitutional, it must be "consistent" with the country's "historical tradition of firearm regulation."

"California has red-flag laws, but under the 'historical tradition' test, red-flag laws should be unconstitutional," UCLA law professor Adam Winkler told SFGATE last year. "There's no history of taking away guns from people in crisis as red flags do. Bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons are also likely to be struck down, and then there's California's 10-day waiting period. There's no history of that. The court says only those regulations consistent with historical regulations are permissible. California has innovative laws that restrict guns in ways that are not historically common."

Penrose wasn't the only local elected official to call for stronger gun control after the shooting.

"We simply have too many guns in this nation," San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine told NPR. "We have more guns than people. And the research has shown that we're unique in the world in gun violence and it's really attributable to the total number of guns that are available. So when people are in crisis, they often have access to a gun. So we have to make sure guns are better regulated."