In California's largest wildfire, one 'brother' barely saves another

The hardy folks who live here — locals estimate several hundred — pride themselves on their independence and self-sufficiency. Most truck in their water and generate their own power from the sun and wind.

Biel has been sliding down hillsides with a chainsaw this week, she says, clearing manzanita and brush next to her family's cabin as the fire blew up on the hillside across from their ranch.

Biel and her husband, Mark, along with a number of others ignored evacuation orders so they could protect their properties with the bulldozers and water tanks of ranch life that do double duty for fires. They've been watching the fire come and go for days and enduring "knock-you-over kind of wind," Biel said.

"It's burned on three different days," Biel said from the hillside ranch Monday, looking out across the blackened ridges across from their property. "The threat keeps coming back."

She and her husband, whose family homesteaded more than 6,000 acres a century ago, are sleeping in their boots and jeans every night.

"We're on a mission that I gotta give it everything I got," Mark Biel, 64, said.