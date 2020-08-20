Interstate 80 reopens after hourslong closure for Vacaville wildfire, CHP says

A five-mile section of Interstate 80 in Solano County was shut down as a precaution amid wildfire, and reopened just after 8:30 p.m., according to CHP incident logs.

Officials shut the freeway down just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when the powerful Hennessey Fire, part of a massive series of blazes, swept down a hillside north of Fairfield, hesitated momentarily at the edge of the eight-lane freeway, then leaped across and began spreading in the Paradise Valley area south of the freeway.

That led to the a mandatory evacuation of non-essential personnel at nearby Travis Air Force Base.

Highway officials at one point indicated the roadway would be closed during the night as fire crews fought the blaze. A posting on Caltrans' official Quickmap website on Wednesday evening said the freeway had expected to remain closed until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The fire, which was sparked by a lightning storm Monday in the hills west of Fairfield and Vacaville, continued to burn Wednesday evening with no containment.

The fire has destroyed an undetermined number of homesteads in the Pleasants Valley Road area, and forced evacuation of several thousand residents of Vacaville and Fairfield Wednesday.