Is the case criteria for California's new color-coded reopening plan too harsh?

Under the state's new color-coded, four-tiered system of reopening, all nine Bay Area counties currently meet the test positivity requirement to move into the red tier, but seven are not meeting the case-per-capita criteria and are therefore stuck in the much more restrictive purple tier.

In order to move from purple to red, a county must report fewer than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity of under 8%. Counties in the red tier -- four to seven daily cases per 100K, test positivity between 5% and 8% -- can reopen much more of their economies than counties in the purple tier, so long as county officials do not implement stricter regulations of their own. Specifically, red tier counties can reopen schools, indoor personal care services, indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters with modifications. Of these businesses and activities, purple tier counties can only open elementary schools if they go through a waiver process.

Counties move into less restrictive tiers by meeting the next tier's requirements for 14 consecutive days, and analysis from SFGATE shows that of the purple tier Bay Area counties, Marin County is the only one consistently reporting a daily case total under its "magic number" that would be the equivalent of seven cases per 100,000 residents.