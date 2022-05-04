 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It could get harder to afford a house in California after interest rate hike. Here’s why

  • Updated
  • 0
US-NEWS-IT-COULD-GET-HARDER-AFFORD-1-SA.jpg

Housing affordability in California has prompted growing concern among economists and some segments of the residential real estate industry.

 Randall Benton

Think housing is already difficult to afford in California? Thanks to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike Wednesday, it could get even tougher.

The Fed raised a key interest rate a half-point, its biggest single increase in 22 years. That could mean mortgage rates in California could shortly climb to an average slightly above their current 5% level for a fixed rate loan, said Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Association of Realtors.

As a result, someone buying a median priced home, projected this year at about $835,000, would pay about $800 more per month than if they had bought it when rates were around 3% at the start of this year.

Even before the rate hike, affordability was getting harder.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Realtors estimated a median priced home in the state cost $797,000. It figured 24% of California households could afford to buy a home at that price during the first three months of 2022.

That was down from 25% in the last three months of 2021 and 27% in the first three months of last year.

People are also reading…

The Realtors’ data showed that in Sacramento County, the median price of a home in the first quarter was $545,000, requiring a minimum annual income of $108,000. Monthly payment averaged $2,700.

In Fresno County, the median was $405,000. Minimum qualifying income was $80,400 and monthly payment averaged $2,010.

In Stanislaus County, the median was $460,000. Minimum income was $91,200 and monthly payment averaged $2,280.

In San Luis Obispo County, the median was $852,250. Minimum income was $168,800 and monthly payment averaged $4,220.The most affordable counties in the state were Lassen, Kings, Shasta and Siskiyou. Least affordable were Mono, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Orange Counties.

Levine noted that mortgage interest rates have gone up to roughly 5% or slightly higher in anticipation of the Fed action.

“Over the short run I think we’ll see sales hold up,” he said, because buyers are expecting the rates rise further, creating a sense of urgency for committed buyers to complete a sale before it becomes more expensive to borrow.

But as the year progresses, and the Fed raises rates further, Levine thought the trend “will eventually crimp home sales. Still in an excess demand environment. I do think at the margins there will be folks not able to absorb the increase in costs.”

Robert Lapsley, president of the Business Roundtable, cited another factor that could affect sales. “It could have more impact on the psychology of our housing market for first time buyers,” he said.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

Officials have announced that California's population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row. The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation's most populous state has declined. That's according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S. California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains

Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains

A mask mandate for commuter rail passengers is back by popular demand in the San Francisco Bay Area, the region that two years ago imposed the nation’s first coronavirus stay-at-home order and now is bucking the national trend away from required face coverings. The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District has temporarily restored a mask mandate. Directors made the decision Thursday for riders except children ages 2 and under as well as people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks. The new mandate is effective until July 18. The San Francisco Chronicle says directors are concerned about protecting immunocompromised people and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Coroner: ‘fentanyl toxicity’ caused California officer death

Coroner: ‘fentanyl toxicity’ caused California officer death

Coroner officials say the death last month of a 24-year-old California police officer was caused by “fentanyl toxicity." De’Jon Packer, a rookie with the San Jose Police Department, was found unresponsive March 13 during a welfare check at his Milpitas home. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Saturday that Packer died of a drug overdose. The death remains under investigation by Milpitas police. Packer was a star running back at San Jose State University before becoming a police officer.

Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

Traditional homeless shelters have long been off limits to pets, leaving animal owners who want to get off the streets with a difficult choice. But as homelessness surges across the U.S., those working toward a solution are increasingly recognizing the importance pets have for vulnerable populations and are looking for ways to keep owners and pets together. Pending legislation in California would make a pilot program known the Pet Assistance and Support program permanent and expand it across the state. The pilot program in recent years has provided millions of dollars in funding to nonprofits and local jurisdictions that has been used in part for things like food, crates, toys and veterinary services for the pets of homeless people. 

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

Democrats in the California Senate say the state's budget surplus has soared to a record $68 billion. They announced Thursday how they would spend that money. Their package includes a plan to give $8 billion back to some taxpayers in the form of $200 checks. That puts Senate Democrats at odds with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants to give up to $800 checks to people who own cars to help offset record high gas prices. Any budget plan must also be approved by Newsom and the state Assembly. Newsom will update his budget proposal by May 15. 

Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

Authorities say a man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects. Investigators didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood. Officials say shots were fired inside the dispensary and also in an alley behind the building with a synagogue on the first floor. Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, offer suspect descriptions or provide the name of the dispensary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters are 'feeling prepared' for California wildfire season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News