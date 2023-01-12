It’s not called Squaw Valley anymore. Here’s what California town changed its name to

After over two years of debate, the Fresno County community of Squaw Valley will be renamed. The new name for the census-designated place is Yokuts Valley.

The decision was made Thursday morning in a vote by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names and was chosen based on feedback during the public comment period, according to a press release.

Yokuts translates to “people.”

In September, the Department of the Interior announced new names for nearly 650 places that featured the term “squaw,” which is widely considered to be an offensive slur against Native American/Indigenous women.

The country-wide name changes were prompted by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland — a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American woman to serve in the position — who in November 2021 formally declared the term “squaw” to be derogatory and ordered to have the name removed from federal lands.

However, the board took additional time to review seven populated locations, such as the Fresno County town. The BGN sought additional feedback from tribes, local communities and other stakeholders before the final vote.

“I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to finalize the removal of this harmful word,” Haaland said in a press release on Thursday. “Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

Efforts to change the name of the Fresno County town of Squaw Valley picked up steam in recent years, led primarily by local Native American activists, some Squaw Valley residents, and groups such as the ACLU Northern California.

In January 2022, the “Change S Valley” coalition, led by local Roman Rain Tree, a member of the local Dunlap Band of Mono Indians and Choinumni tribes, submitted a formal name change proposal to the USBGN to request changing the name of Squaw Valley.

Similarly, in September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring the term be removed from California places by 2025.

Other populated placed that will see name changes following Thursday’s vote include Squaw Hill, California, which will be changed to Loybas Hill. The name was proposed by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, the name translates to “Young Lady” and honors the past, present and future Native women from and living in the area.

Meanwhile, Squaw Gap in North Dakota will be Homesteaders Gap, Squawberry, Tenn., will be Partridgeberry, and Squaw Mountain, Texas, will be called Lynn Creek.

Local opposition to Squaw Valley name change

Not everyone was on board with name change.

Fresno County Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig, whose district includes Squaw Valley, has long argued that any name change should come from the local community, rather than via a state or federal mandate.

Many residents of Squaw Valley and local mountain communities — including some Native American individuals — gathered last September in a meeting organized by Magsig to voice their opposition to the proposed name change. The meeting was marked by anger and frustration.

The following month, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution to formally oppose the name change. The resolution served as the county’s official response to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names’ request for feedback regarding the proposed name change of Squaw Valley.

“We’re proud of our community, we’re proud of our community name,” Lonnie Work, a resident of Squaw Valley and chairman of the Save Squaw Valley committee, said during public comment of the October meeting.

