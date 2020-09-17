It's tough to tell COVID-19 from smoke inhalation symptoms — and flu season's coming

The protocol is to treat the symptoms, whatever their cause, while recommending that the patient quarantine until test results for the virus come back, she said.

Red Skies on First Street Cars on First Street with headlights on plow through dusky, orange light the morning of September 9.

It is a scene playing out in numerous hospitals. Administrators and physicians, finely attuned to COVID-19's ability to spread quickly and wreak havoc, simply won't take a chance when they recognize symptoms that could emanate from the virus.

"We've seen an increase in patients presenting to the emergency department with respiratory distress," said Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz, president and CEO of Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. "As this can also be a symptom of COVID-19, we're treating these patients as we would any person under investigation for coronavirus until we can rule them out through our screening process." During the workup, symptoms that are more specific to COVID-19, like fever, would become apparent.

For the workers at Dominican, the issue moved to the top of the list quickly. Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties have borne the brunt of the CZU Lightning Complex fires, which as of Sept. 10 had burned more than 86,000 acres, destroying 1,100 structures and threatening more than 7,600 others. Nearly a month after they began, the fires were approximately 84% contained, but thousands of people remained evacuated.