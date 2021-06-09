Kaiser enrolling Sacramento, Bay Area children ages 5 to 11 in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Kaiser Permanente is taking part in a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial, with dozens of children ages 5 through 11 participating at sites in Sacramento, Oakland and Santa Clara.

The health provider says those three sites combine for about 75 children enrolled in a multinational Phase 2/3 trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, to evaluate safety and efficacy in that age group.

"I just want other kids and people to know that the COVID vaccine is safe and will get us back to a completely normal life," Luci Guardino, an 11-year-old participant and daughter of a Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento pediatrician, said during a Zoom news conference Tuesday. "Starting yesterday and this morning, my arm did a feel a little bit heavy, but I don't feel, like, sick or anything."

The Northern California trial is being conducted by the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center and the provider's research division, both based in Oakland, Kaiser announced this week in a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Pfizer and BioNTech are also sponsors of the study. Pfizer has said it plans to enroll about 4,500 children under 12 years old at dozens of sites across the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.