Lightning-sparked August Complex is the biggest fire in recorded California history

The August Complex fire in the coastal mountains southeast of Eureka is officially the largest wildfire in modern California history -- and it's still growing with relatively low containment.

The blaze, a cluster of 37 merging fires that started during a thunderstorm in August, is one of dozens of major fires that have blanketed the state in recent weeks, burning a record 2 million acres so far during what has become an apocryphal month of rural wild land devastation and smoky skies over much of the Golden State.

With more than three months left in a record-setting fire season, California has now experienced three of the four largest wildfires its modern history.

At 471,000 acres (736 square miles) as of a Thursday morning, the August Complex on Thursday officially overtook the Mendocino Complex, a fire that sparked July 2018 and consumed over 459,000 acres, mainly in Mendocino and Lake counties.

That 2018 fire destroyed 280 buildings and killed one person, Cal Fire said. The August Complex, which is burning in more rural terrain in the Mendocino National Forest, has reportedly done minimal damage to structures, and has caused one death.

Two other ongoing fires are now in the top four in terms of acreage burned in modern state history: