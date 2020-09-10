Lightning-sparked August Complex is the biggest fire in recorded California history

The August Complex fire in the coastal mountains southeast of Eureka is officially the largest wildfire in modern California history -- and it's still growing with relatively low containment.
The blaze, a cluster of 37 merging fires that started during a thunderstorm in August, is one of dozens of major fires that have blanketed the state in recent weeks, burning a record 2 million acres so far during what has become an apocryphal month of rural wild land devastation and smoky skies over much of the Golden State.
Assessing the damage of the Hennessey Fire on Aug. 24 at the communities around Lake Berryessa.
With more than three months left in a record-setting fire season, California has now experienced three of the four largest wildfires its modern history.
At 471,000 acres (736 square miles) as of a Thursday morning, the August Complex on Thursday officially overtook the Mendocino Complex, a fire that sparked July 2018 and consumed over 459,000 acres, mainly in Mendocino and Lake counties.
That 2018 fire destroyed 280 buildings and killed one person, Cal Fire said. The August Complex, which is burning in more rural terrain in the Mendocino National Forest, has reportedly done minimal damage to structures, and has caused one death.
Two other ongoing fires are now in the top four in terms of acreage burned in modern state history:
The SCU Lightning Complex fire in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and three other counties is now third all-time. It has burned more than 200 structures, according to Cal Fire. That fire is now largely diminished.
The LNU Lightning Complex, another fire set by lightning strikes, is the fourth-largest fire. That fire, which burned nearly 1,500 rural homes, mainly in the Vacaville area of Solano County, and in Napa County, also is largely under control.
A fourth ongoing fire, the North Complex in Butte County, is now the 10th-largest wildfire in state history. A branch of that blaze, called the Bear Fire, this week destroyed the rural community of Berry Creek above Lake Oroville, population, 1,200, and has claimed at least three lives. It remains largely uncontrolled.
The August Complex fire complex continues to burn and grow, and is only 24% contained, the Forest Service said early Thursday. It's burning sparsely populated areas in and near Mendocino National Forest. One firefighter has died working the August Fire -- a volunteer who deployed from Texas, authorities said -- and roughly two dozen structures have been destroyed.
More than 1,100 fire personnel remain assigned to the August Complex. A blaze of its record-breaking size would, in ideal conditions, invoke a much larger response in terms of humanpower, but California is grappling with an unprecedented fire season.
Dozens of major incidents spanning the state have stretched resources thin ever since a freak series of thunderstorms dropped thousands of lightning strikes in mid-August, mainly in the north half of the state.
Cal Fire said Wednesday more than 2.5 million acres had burned statewide through Tuesday; easily a record dating back three decades, when the agency began tracking that figure at the statewide level.
