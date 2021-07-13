'Living under fear.' California 55+ community terrorized by coyote attacks on dogs

Diana Holcomb and her dog, Bunny, had just set out for a walk when a coyote attacked a few feet from the front door of her California home

"It was waiting for us," Holcomb told The Mercury News. "We were ambushed. My little dog — I always told her I would protect her. I couldn't protect her. I couldn't do anything."

The coyote snapped Bunny's neck, killing her. It's one of at least 10 attacks on dogs by coyotes at The Villages, a 55+ community in Silicon Valley, according to the publication.

Some residents are arming themselves when they take their dogs out, KNTV reported in November.

"We've got the dogs on a short leash in this hand and the bat in this hand," resident Karen Peters told the station. Others said they don't let their dogs outside anymore.

"Living under fear, or with fear, in your own home is horrible. Really horrible," resident Darlene Frick told The Mercury News.

Tim Sutherland, general manager of The Villages, called it an "ongoing co-existence battle," KGO reported. He said the coyotes have lost their fear of humans.