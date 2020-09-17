LNU Lightning Complex fires 98 percent contained

Containment of the LNU Lightning Complex Fires is now at 98 percent as of Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire officials, with full containment expected by Oct. 1.

The fire, holding at 363,220 acres, is in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties and is the fourth-largest wildfire in state history.

Five civillians have been killed in the fires, three in Napa County and two in Solano.

The cause of the fires, which broke out Aug. 17, is under investigation.

The Hennessey Fire is currently 305,651 acres and is 98 percent contained. The Walbridge Fire is currently 55,209 acres at 98 percent containment, and the Meyers Fire is holding at 2,360 acres and is fully contained.

