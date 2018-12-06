VALLEJO — A collective of Northern California rappers are partnering with the Vallejo Police Activities League boxing gym on a charitable toy drive in Vallejo.
Local rappers Nef The Pharaoh, OMB Peezy and Shooter Gang Kony, and members of the collective KILFMB are collecting donations of unwrapped toys for underprivileged youth. KILFMB's first annual toy drive is Dec. 22 at the PAL boxing gym at 917 Marin St. in Vallejo. The PAL is hosting the event.
The rappers hope it is the start of a new holiday tradition of giving back to the community through gifts and mentorship.
"The number one motive to launch a toy drive for us was remembering that there were times and Christmases where we were the less fortunate ones," Nef The Pharaoh said in a news release.
KILFMB held its first backpack drive in the fall. More than 2,000 backpacks were given away at a block party in Vallejo with free food, entertainment and clothing.
"The joy in seeing how well the backpack drive went made us want to do more," Nef The Pharaoh said.
"Sometimes everyone needs a little help. Personally, I didn't have a lot of toys growing up, so I thought it would be cool to give back," ShooterGang Kony said.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22. People can contact the Police Activities League at (707) 552-1573.