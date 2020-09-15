Longtime San Francisco benefactor Ann Getty dies at 79

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAN FRANCISCO — Ann Getty, a longtime benefactor of the arts and culture in San Francisco who married into the storied Getty family, died Monday. She was 79.

She died of a heart attack, her husband Gordon Getty said.

A native of Wheatland, California, Ann Getty and her husband Gordon Getty, an oil heir and billionaire philanthropist, were a regular presence of San Francisco’s upper-crust society events.

The designer and philanthropist dedicated her life to the fields of anthropology, publishing, interior design, and early childhood development, the family said in a statement.

“Generosity, in friendship and philanthropy, was a hallmark of Mrs. Getty, who opened the family home to numerous fundraisers supporting a range of nonprofits,” the family said.

Ann and Gordon Getty were also close to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, helping to pay for his outings as a youngster and later became regular donors to his political campaigns.