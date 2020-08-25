Looters target California wildfire evacuees

SANTA CRUZ — Thousands have been driven from their homes by the wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco and authorities say criminals are taking advantage by burglarizing vacant homes.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of looting or planning to loot neighborhoods in Santa Cruz County, Sheriff Jim Hart said Sunday. More are expected as the public reports “a lot of looting going on," he said.

At least 100 officers are patrolling evacuation zones and Hart said he's ordered his deputies to pull over any non-police or non-fire department vehicles.

“I have no empathy, I have no patience for somebody who’s going to come into our community and steal from people who have been evacuated and victimized and traumatized,” Hart said during a news conference with county District Attorney Jeffrey Rosell.

Some of the arrests came from community tips, including from residents who refused to evacuate and others who spotted suspicious activity on their home security cameras, Hart said.

He and Rosell vowed to catch and prosecute the thief who broke into a fire commander's vehicle and stole personal items, including a wallet containing credit cards.

“I can’t imagine a bigger low-life,” Hart said.