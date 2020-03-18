Lost your music gig because of COVID-19? Here are some organizations that can help

“It has hit our community especially hard _ not just the musicians who create but all the people working around them: sound engineers, mixers, the cartage guys (who handle instruments and equipment) and so many others,” he said. “All of them do work that is predicated on having a show to perform.”

Mason said he’s hearing from members of the music community from all strata, “from people losing income because of canceled shows and tours to people who are sick or caring for people who have coronavirus.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, MusiCares chair Steve Boom said, “We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

Mason said he expects to announce additional donations and partners in the COVID-19 fund later this week.

“We’ve raised a considerable amount beyond the initial $2 million,” he said. “This problem is not going away in the next two weeks.”