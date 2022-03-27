 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery officials warn of tax season scams

With tax season in full swing, the California Lottery is warning players and prospective players to be wary of potential scams.

Lottery officials say this time of year often results in increased fraudulent activity. For years, the agency has heard about scam artists posing as lottery staff in an attempt to steal personal information.

"We're also hearing about emails from scammers who claim to be connected to some of our bigger winners; they say they've been chosen to receive some of the prize money," Carolyn Becker, a California Lottery spokesperson, said in a statement. "It's clearly an attempt to dupe people; the Lottery always verifies big winners with a rigorous investigative process to ensure they're legitimate."

The agency cautioned:

• The Lottery never charges players to claim their prize or asks for any money up front.

• A Lottery official would never personally contact someone about winning a jackpot before an

People are also reading…

official claim form is filed.

• There's no way to win a lottery prize if you don't play a lottery game.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Odesa residents defiant in the face of looming Russian assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News