Major California gang bust: State and federal authorities arrest 26 suspected Sureños, charges include four homicides

Though it originated in Los Angeles, the Sureño has subsets all over the Bay Area, including Concord, Antioch, Brentwood, North Richmond, and Vallejo, authorities said. The gang associates with the Mexican Mafia in California prisons, uses the color blue to distinguish itself, and claims the number 13 as a symbol.

The gang has a major presence in Concord, with subsets known as the South Side Locos, Aztec Kings, Murder Mob /Murder Meadows, Brown Crowd Locos (which also has members in Vallejo), Brown Pride Locos, and the Beach Flats Sureños, which originated in Santa Cruz, according to the criminal complaint.

The SSL subset has existed in Concord for a quarter-century, according to the criminal complaint. Three of the four charged homicides were allegedly motivated by gang rivalry.

"Monument Boulevard is safer today," Concord Police Chief Mark Bustillos said at the news conference. "These are guns that would be used in criminal street acts. We were able to solve four cold-case homicides. It's really important that we bring closure to those victims' families after years of not having anyone arrested."

Series of gang-related killings