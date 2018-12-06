SAN FRANCISCO — Guests of the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens have the chance now through New Year's Day to see reindeer during this holiday season, zoo officials said Wednesday.
This season's visiting trio of reindeer includes a six-month old male calf. Zoo officials are holding a naming contest for the calf.
"We were not expecting the young male, just the majestic adults that we host during the holidays. We are so excited that our guests can see what a juvenile looks like, as seeing reindeer is such a unique and magical experience for all," Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, said in a statement.
Through Dec. 19, guests can submit their ideas for the name of the calf as well as see the two others, Holly and Peppermint, at the reindeer exhibit on the Playfield Lawn near the Children's Zoo.
The chosen name for the calf will be announced Dec. 21.
The reindeer can also be seen every night of Zoolights, which is being held Dec. 14-16, 21-23 and 26-30.