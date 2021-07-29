Man arrested in connection with fiery crash that killed Santa Rosa teen

Loved ones believe Yaquelin and Velazquez had gone to a party in Napa and were on their way home when they crashed — less than 5 miles from where they each lived near Comstock Park in northwest Santa Rosa.

Investigators believe the Toyota was headed north on Highway 101, just south of the Yolanda Avenue exit, when it drifted off the road and over a ditch.

It smashed through a chain-link fence and hit two trees before landing upside-down between the highway and the shopping center parking lot on Santa Rosa Avenue.

Officials said they received information that Velazquez was dropped off at a hospital for injuries following the crash, but there's no record of him being admitted, deRutte said.

Velazquez was identified as a suspect after interviews with relatives, deRutte said, adding that he was then arrested at an unspecified location Wednesday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in injury.

It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but authorities said Velazquez was wanted on warrants related to unspecified sex crimes in Sonoma County.

A check of Sonoma County Superior Court records on Wednesday did not turn up any information on Velazquez involving suspected sex crimes.