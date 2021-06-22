Many Bay Area residents feel free keeping their masks on

"People are still fearful even though so many of us are vaccinated," she said. "Everyone has been working together, that's how we got our numbers down. Now people are vaccinated, and we should get the reward of taking them off. But I think people are still very scared."

That fear may be reflected in research from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, which found that mask use has been declining across the country except in California, where more than 60% of people still wore theirs as of early last week when leaving the house.

The science says people don't have to wear masks outside anymore and in most situations indoors, but for many who spoke to the Bay Area News Group, peer pressure to keep them on or a wait-and-see attitude appears to have taken sway, even though this region has a higher percentage of vaccinated residents than most.

It's not surprising to Michel Courtoy, of Saratoga, that people are still being careful. Courtoy walked around Santana Row without a mask because he now feels he has "the freedom to make my own decisions and act in a way I feel appropriate."

Still, Courtoy wears his mask inside stores and when a majority of people around him are wearing one. It's not out of "social pressure." It's a sign of "respect for other people."

