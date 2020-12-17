Maskless Christmas singalong with Kirk Cameron 'un-Christian' in pandemic, Thousand Oaks mayor says

Some Instagram users condemned the singalong.

"You had no right to do this to our doctors and nurses working around the clock. How selfish," read one comment on Cameron's Instagram video.

"How sad. I am a covid nurse too and we are trying so hard to take care of people and the ER us shut down because we don't have room anymore," read another comment.

Some comments on the post were supportive, however.

"Its sad so many ppl are conditioned now to think the virus controls your life," read one.

Cameron also hosted a similar event Dec. 6, Newsweek reported. Both events involved Sing It Louder USA, an organization formed to stop what it calls government restrictions on celebrating Christmas.

Cameron, who played Mike Seaver on "Growing Pains" from 1985 to 1992, has since become an evangelical Christian with a ministry in Southern California, KCBS reported.

More than 73 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1.6 million deaths as of Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 16 million confirmed cases with more than 304,000 deaths.