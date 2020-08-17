Millions of California power customers could go dark in rolling blackouts today, regulators warn

"We should have prepared the public, the utilities, state authorities and the governors office for the possibility of outages much more ahead of time," said Steve Berberich. "We own that and are sorry we didn't do more."

But Berberich said that the ISO has been warning state regulators at the CPUC for several years that the system was facing potential blackouts. Berberich said the CPUC should make immediate reforms, including requiring utilities to sign contracts for all electricity they will need so that in heat waves, they are not searching other states for power to buy.

"The ISO operates the system it is given," Berberich said. "The situation we are in could have been avoided. For many years we have been pointing out that there was inadequate power."

The outages have been even more chaotic with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools, offices, libraries, shopping centers and other places power-outage refugees and those without AC can go to escape the heat.