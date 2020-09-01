More California jobs to be exempted from landmark labor law under bills heading to Newsom

The law is being challenged in court by an association of truck drivers, as well as by gig economy giants Uber and Postmates. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash also are behind a ballot initiative, Proposition 22, that would exempt app-based drivers from the law.

Several Republicans said the Democratic-backed bills the Legislature sent to Newsom would not exempt enough professions from the labor law. They contend the new law is putting people out of work.

"I am very disappointed that the majority party didn't accept the amendments that would have made this bill tremendously better," said Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield. "This bill does move the needle a little bit and I guess a little bit is better than nothing at all."

Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, called for an amendment to the bill to include tattoo artists.

"While I do agree that the definition of fine artists should now cover them, I want to make sure that there is no room for error and I asked that we would add them by name to this bill," he said.