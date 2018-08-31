A mother and daughter from Canada were found safe after they were reported missing Monday, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Thursday.
Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter Emily had traveled to California to do some camping and Audrey's boyfriend reported them missing after he lost touch with them.
The pair flew into the San Francisco Bay Area to start their trip.
Sheriff's officials sent out a Twitter message at 6:19 p.m. and said the pair were OK when they were found. According to sheriff's officials, the mother and daughter had simply been enjoying their camping trip.