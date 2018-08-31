Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Missing Canadian mom, daughter found in California

This combination of undated photos released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows Audrey Rodrigue, right, and her daughter Emily, of Canada, who have been reported missing. Authorities are searching for the women who were reported missing after arriving in Northern California for a camping trip. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said they were reported missing Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

 HONS

A mother and daughter from Canada were found safe after they were reported missing Monday, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter Emily had traveled to California to do some camping and Audrey's boyfriend reported them missing after he lost touch with them.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The pair flew into the San Francisco Bay Area to start their trip.

Sheriff's officials sent out a Twitter message at 6:19 p.m. and said the pair were OK when they were found. According to sheriff's officials, the mother and daughter had simply been enjoying their camping trip.

0
2
0
0
0