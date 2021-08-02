'My hands are tied.' Bay Area 211 workers feel helpless in face of homelessness crisis

It started off as a routine call. But before Rico Millan knew it, the woman on the other end of the phone was crying.

She had phoned for help finding food pantries in Concord — making her one of hundreds of desperate people who dial 211 every day in the Bay Area, looking to connect to their county's catch-all helpline. But as Millan asked more questions, the truth came out: the woman had moved to the Bay Area from Susanville, and it hadn't worked out. Now, she was living in her broken-down Saturn, trying to get back home.

The worst part was, Millan couldn't do much to find her a bed for the night. Space in shelters and affordable housing is scarce throughout the Bay Area. And the woman had a dog, making it exponentially harder.

He passed her information to Contra Costa County's homeless outreach team. But, overwhelmed with demand on a Friday, the county said it likely couldn't get to her until Monday.

"I remember texting my wife after I got off the call and telling her how crappy I was feeling," Millan said. "Because I wanted to do more, but my hands are tied."