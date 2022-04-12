Napa among SF Bay Area communities that have changed beyond recognition

The cities and towns that make up the great San Francisco Bay Area have seen remarkable changes in recent decades. Tech parks and multimillion dollar homes have replaced farmland once dotted by orchards, and chain stores have overtaken main streets once lined with small businesses.

But which places have seen the most change?

We asked SFGATE readers to answer this question after spotting a popular Reddit thread on this topic. We heard from dozens of readers who shared how they have seen their childhood communities evolve and reminisced about the bygone days when kids rode their bikes all over town and homes were left unlocked.

Here's what readers had to say:

(Note: Readers' comments were edited for clarity, brevity, grammar and punctuation.)

'The most noticeable change in the Santa Clara Valley was the loss of open space'

"I arrived in Palo Alto as a 5-year-old in 1931, lived there continually until graduation from Paly High in 1944, and again after the war from 1946 to 1949. Cupertino then was hardly more than a country store and fraternal lodge amidst farmland. Sunnyvale was home to two canneries, Libby and Schuckl, that canned apricots, prunes and other locally grown fruits and vegetables. Los Gatos was home to my great grandparents' orchard in the hills above town. The most noticeable change in the Santa Clara Valley was the loss of open space (farmland)." — Richard M.

"I worked at the just-built Intel headquarters on Bowers Avenue in Santa Clara in the '70s. It was surrounded by apricot orchards in all directions." — Barry S.

"I would have to pick a larger regional area — the Santa Clara Valley. Formerly prime orchard land, home of both migrant workers and wealthy farmers, the valley had the feel of Steinbeck. Then, first came the space program, followed almost immediately by early Silicon Valley (Intel, Apple, AMD, National Semi, HP), then mid-SV (Sun, SGI, 3Com, Cisco), and now GAFA [Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Facebook (Meta) and Apple]. Unrecognizable." — David M.

Cupertino

'The main drag was lined with apricot and cherry orchards'

This SFGATE reader wrote a letter to his childhood hometown of Cupertino.

"Dear Cupertino: I am the son of a baker. I doubt you remember my father as he died 26 years ago. But in 1958, he founded the Do-Nut Wheel. If you live in Cupertino, you've eaten there. It is the only thing that hasn't changed in Cupertino.

"In 1958, Cupertino was filled with farms. The main drag was lined with apricot and cherry orchards. You call it De Anza Boulevard. We called it Highway 9. It stretched from Sunnyvale to Saratoga, with only one stoplight at Stevens Creek Boulevard. It was a two-lane road divided by a fading white line. Driving south from Sunnyvale, it ended at a four-way stop in Saratoga. The bank on the corner used to be a bar: It was called the Cottage. My dad owned that, too. Our major department store was called Gemco. It was the only one. It is now Target.

"We only had Fremont and Cupertino high schools. I was bused to Lincoln Elementary School, where I caught another bus that took me to Monta Vista Elementary School, because the kindergarten classes were too full. It was the arrival of the baby boomers, Cupertino-style. We were spawned by World War II veterans that worked mostly at Lockheed. Our parents established neighborhoods like Spring Gardens, Rancho and Regnart. We all worked and went to school together. Our schools required boys to cut their hair above their ears, and girls to wear dresses no shorter than to their knees. The Beatles had yet to arrive.

"De Anza College wasn't even on the drawing boards. Interstates 280 and 85 wouldn't be developed for decades. Those were the days I remember best. They put Cupertino on the map, and its perfect weather invited a demographic shift — the likes of which has no equal in the entire Bay Area. Clearly, Cupertino has changed the most, at least through these 68-year-old eyes." — Lance W.

Livermore

'Maserati, Porsche and Teslas line the available parking spots'

"For me, Livermore has changed the most. My parents moved from Milpitas to Livermore so they could afford a home. Dad worked for GM in Fremont. That was in 1967. The population was 19,000 people. We lived in the Summerset subdivision located near the airport. You could see the airport tower light from our home. Shopping was practically nonexistent, you had Penny's and the western store Baughmans on First Street. Gravel trucks rolled through downtown Livermore. Fine dining was nonexistent other than Mally's, Yin Yin or the Rancher (Pine Street Bar now). We rode our bikes everywhere and had plenty of land to do so. Now downtown is quaint with high-end restaurants and out-of-towners. Maserati, Porsche and Teslas line the available parking spots. Four-story apartment complexes are being built side-by-side. Homes like [the one] my parents bought in '67 are now [worth] over a million dollars. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, once surrounded by fields, is now surrounded by homes. Livermore has claimed to be a destination city with the wineries, but for many, it is still a place to live. There are 91,000 people now." — Christina E.

San Francisco

'It changed radically during the dot-com boom, and has continued to evolve badly'

"I grew up in San Francisco, in the Ingleside District, and lived in the city all my life — in the Richmond, Russian Hill and Nob Hill as an adult. The city in which I grew up was open, relaxed and full of exciting cultural activities. It changed radically during the dot-com boom, and has continued to evolve badly. When I left the city, I could walk around and bump into people I had grown up with. There was rarely a day when I didn't see people I knew and had a short or long chat. When I came back, not a single person I knew who grew up in the city still lived in the city. The average stay in SF is now 5 years, and the city is considered to have a transient population. People come out here from the East Coast or the Midwest, work in tech for a few years, get married, start a family and move somewhere they can get a cheap house and raise the kids. When I was growing up, people never left, because there was just no place like it anywhere. The schools were good, neighborhoods were generally safe and every neighborhood had its own movie theater. Rents and houses were easily affordable and an affordable place to live was something everyone could find. Muni was terrible, and that is probably the one thing that has improved." — Pietro P.

"Personally, Noe Valley has seen the most change. It was solidly middle class when my parents bought their first house there in the early '80s for $200,000. The same house is worth $3.5 million now and the average household income is around $250,000 a year, if not higher." — Matthias H.

Napa

'We kids stayed out until dinner, building tree houses, riding bikes and having a great time without fear or worry'

"Napa! I grew up in Napa in the '50s and '60s. I'd ride my horse across the valley, from Highway 29 to Silverado Trail and up to Stags Leap. Along the way, I'd ride through several plum orchards, snacking on a few, then swim (or walk, depending) my horse across the Napa River on the way to Stags Leap (an incredible rock outcropping on the Vaca Range, with its own rather colorful story). Never crossing a vineyard. The property owners didn't care, as long as we followed the golden rule — leave gates the way we found them. Napa's population was about 28,000. A small town where we weren't worried about strangers, never locked doors on houses or cars, and we kids stayed out until dinner, building tree houses, riding bikes and having a great time without fear or worry. We knew all our neighbors and took care of each other." — Ron S.

"When I was 10 years old in 1962, I could get on my bicycle at First and Main in downtown Napa, ride 5 minutes in any direction and I would be in an orchard or a cattle ranch or just wild oak woodlands. There was good fishing and hunting everywhere. Now, it's tract homes, country clubs, restaurants and vineyards everywhere." — Paul F.

Sunnyvale

'When I was born there in 1952, it was so rural that my parents saw no need for a phone'

"While every Bay Area city has lost orchards and open fields to houses and shopping, few have changed as much as Sunnyvale. When I was born there in 1952, it was so rural that my parents saw no need for a phone. They used the pay phone at the bus station to call the nearest hospital, Stanford in Palo Alto, when my mom went into labor. Only one of the six K-12 public schools I attended between 1957 to 1970 exist today. My elementary school was where a big Kaiser facility is today. My middle school was repurposed into commercial use. Sunnyvale High was knocked down when the district realized they could sell the land to a technology company. Highway 9 became Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road. Lawrence Station Road is now an expressway.

"As kids, we used to cross Homestead Road (a country lane then) to play in an old abandoned barn in the middle of a cherry orchard. That exact spot today is the world headquarters of Apple.

"Living in San Francisco now, I miss the old Sunnyvale, yet I am also immensely proud of the contributions my hometown has made to the world. In 1965, my Dad, who worked at Lockheed, excitedly took me to a neighbor's garage to see an early experimental integrated circuit. Growing up in Sunnyvale you could feel it. Something was coming. Something big. It changed everything in Sunnyvale, and the world." — Dave G.

Menlo Park

'New mansions sit behind locked gates'

"While the whole peninsula has changed, from the old family farms dotting the 280 to the cherry orchards in San Jose, I believe, in recent years, Menlo Park has been changed the most of any city. As a child in the '60s through '80s, Menlo Park was a quaint, quiet little town where everyone knew their neighbors. Doors were left unlocked, children rode bikes everywhere, crime was nonexistent. People frequented local shops, bakeries, restaurants, all owned by local families. It is sad to see all the businesses gone, from Wo Sing Cleaners, Pink Pastry and Ann's Coffee Shop to the Park Theater and Swensen's. The charm is disappearing as the new 'elite' move in and bulldoze historic homes and businesses and build their idea of what Menlo Park should be. My family has been here since 1880 and Menlo Park is almost unrecognizable now. The families that lived here for generation after generation are being pushed out. New mansions sit behind locked gates. Toy and Party and Yuen Yung have been edged out by Starbucks and new, overpriced hotels and restaurants." — Marie K.

Santa Cruz

'Our place in Pleasure Point cost $89,000 for the lot and construction. Across the street, a house recently sold for $2.4 million'

"In my lifetime, the biggest change would be in Santa Cruz, which grew from 84,000 in 1960 to over 270,000 today (countywide). Who could forget driving down 41st Avenue, which was a two-lane road surrounded by cow pastures and the Brown Bulb Ranch? Today it could be mistaken for El Camino Real in the Santa Clara Valley. Our place in Pleasure Point cost $89,000 for the lot and construction. Across the street, a house recently sold for $2.4 million. We lived by the ocean, surfing was a relatively uncrowded pursuit as the O'Neill wetsuit was still in development and the leash had yet to be invented. Now there are surf schools and you can check the waves on your laptop. If I had to commute from Silicon Valley to anyplace past Aptos, I would have to reconsider my priorities as Highway 1 was built back when traffic jams were nonexistent." — Garth S.

Morgan Hill

'The open fields were gone, filled in with chain stores, hotels, and a giant Safeway'

"I nominate the South Bay town of Morgan Hill, where I grew up from the early 1980s to the mid-1990s, when I graduated from Live Oak High School. In my mind, the intersection of East Dunne Avenue and Condit Road represents this change more than anything. When I was a child, I remember staring out the window of my mom's Mercury Grand Marquis station wagon at mostly open fields — green in the spring, golden and crisp in the summer. At this intersection there was a Chevron gas station on one side and a Carl's Jr. on the other, surrounded by otherwise open fields, that I now understand were undeveloped lots. A few years back, my husband and I were driving along Highway 101 making our way from Santa Barbara to our home in Oakland and needed to stop for gas and coffee. I realized we were not far from the East Dunne Avenue exit. As we approached the intersection I was able to locate the Chevron, but the open fields were gone, filled in with chain stores, hotels and a giant Safeway (I remember when that opened, grandly at midnight and the whole town came out to celebrate). Roads that did not exist when I was growing up wound around like a maze surrounding what was once a solitary gas station. Ultimately, I had to pull out my phone and use Google Maps to locate coffee. I'm grateful to have known Morgan Hill back when it felt like a small town. It feels very different now." —Rebecca B.

San Ramon

'I remember when we visited the grandparents there we would herd the sheep'

"My family first settled in San Ramon in 1936, when San Ramon Valley Boulevard was just a gravel road, no 680 for sure. They had a 250-acre ranch behind what is now a historic area called Forest Home Farms. The Victorian house there was the original family home that was moved to the current site. I think my brother has a picture of a sign that shows San Ramon, population 143, or something like that. I remember when we visited the grandparents there we would herd the sheep across San Ramon Valley Boulevard, which was paved by then, to graze in the open fields. We would have to stop traffic, which was usually maybe one car." — Edward T.

Emeryville

'Not only open fields turned to housing ... industrial sites moved'

"Oakland Oaks ballpark, machine shops and Judson Steel are all gone, replaced by people, shopping, Pixar and more.

"Not only open fields turned to housing ... industrial sites moved." — Dick D.

San Jose

'I don't recognize it anymore'

"I once lived next door to a cow farm off of Blossom Hill and Snell. I would walk over and feed the cows tall grass through the fence. It's now Highway 85. My aunt lived next door to a walnut grove off of Branham. It's now part of the lightrail. I don't recognize it anymore. I'm just glad that the farm on Branham and Snell was preserved. I grew up near it." — Andrea S.

"San Jose used to be dotted with orchards in large undeveloped land back in the '60s and '70s. I don't recognize it anymore." — Sydney F.

