 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa and San Rafael are a dime away from $6 gas average as state prices rise

  • Updated
Pumping gas
Dreamstime

Napa and San Rafael, both about an hour drive from Sacramento, are the most expensive metros to fill your tank in Northern California, according to the American Automobile Association.

As of Monday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Napa was $5.90 per gallon, a record high price for the area.

A week ago, fuel was 40 cents cheaper and month ago residents paid on average about $4.88 per gallon. A year ago, a gallon of gas was about $3.91.

The average for regular gas was also $5.90 in San Rafael Monday, about a 40-cent jump from last week and more than a $1 from a month ago. A year ago, gas was close to $2 cheaper.

As California's statewide average nears $6 a gallon of gas, the most expensive metro in the state is San Luis Obispo at $5.93 a gallon.

Gas prices in Sacramento

As of Monday, Sacramento's average price for unleaded regular gasoline was $5.67 per gallon, more than a 39-cent jump from a week ago and about $1.02 more than a moth ago. A year ago, Sacramentans paid roughly $3.77 per gallon.

People are also reading…

Statewide, Californians pay $5.74 per gallon on average for regular gas, more than a 40-cent jump from a week ago and about $1.04 more than a month ago.

The data used in this interactive map, collected from AAA, was last updated Monday.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

  • Updated

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa. 

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Multiple geomagnetic storms are headed for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News