Napa and San Rafael are a dime away from $6 gas average as state prices rise

Napa and San Rafael, both about an hour drive from Sacramento, are the most expensive metros to fill your tank in Northern California, according to the American Automobile Association.
As of Monday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Napa was $5.90 per gallon, a record high price for the area.
A week ago, fuel was 40 cents cheaper and month ago residents paid on average about $4.88 per gallon. A year ago, a gallon of gas was about $3.91.
The average for regular gas was also $5.90 in San Rafael Monday, about a 40-cent jump from last week and more than a $1 from a month ago. A year ago, gas was close to $2 cheaper.
As California's statewide average nears $6 a gallon of gas, the most expensive metro in the state is San Luis Obispo at $5.93 a gallon.
Gas prices in Sacramento
As of Monday, Sacramento's average price for unleaded regular gasoline was $5.67 per gallon, more than a 39-cent jump from a week ago and about $1.02 more than a moth ago. A year ago, Sacramentans paid roughly $3.77 per gallon.
Statewide, Californians pay $5.74 per gallon on average for regular gas, more than a 40-cent jump from a week ago and about $1.04 more than a month ago.
The data used in this interactive map, collected from AAA, was last updated Monday.
