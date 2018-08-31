Vallejo police on Thursday released the name of the man discovered dead inside a motel room at 1455 Enterprise St. on Aug. 20.
Capt. Lee Horton identified the victim as Gerardo Geovanni Suarezmarin, 24, of Napa.
Responding to reports of a man down, officers found Suarezmarin dead inside a room at the Motel 6 in North Vallejo.
A few days later, authorities announced they had arrested two Vallejo residents in connection with the victim's death.
Police labeled Suarezmarin's death as a robbery-homicide. No other information about the case has been released by authorities.
The suspects are identified as 22-year-old Devonte Hicks, and Jessica McCraven, 31.
The pair have each been charged with robbery and first degree murder.
Hicks has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, having a high capacity clip for that weapon, having a false ID, and presenting a false ID to law enforcement, inmate records show.
McCraven had several bench warrants out for her arrest relating to multiple crimes, including burglary, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of false IDs, the same logs show.
Both are expected in court on Tuesday.
Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to contact Vallejo police Detective Rob Greenberg at (707) 648-4280 or Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.
Suarezmarin's death is the sixth homicide, including an officer-involved shooting, in the city of Vallejo during 2018.