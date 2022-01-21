 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Weather Service expecting high winds in Bay Area through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service on Friday morning said strong winds are expected for the Bay Area through Saturday morning.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the North Bay mountains through 11 a.m. Saturday, and there is a Wind Advisory in effect for the North Bay valleys, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, the San Francisco Peninsula coast, downtown San Francisco and the shoreline of the San Francisco Bay.

The strongest winds are expected Friday evening into early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

North winds are expected to be around 15 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 to 70 mph are possible.

Higher terrain is expected to see the strongest winds, but valleys could still see strong winds as well.

Drivers of vehicles with higher profiles and with trailers are advised to use caution.

Unsecured objects not properly tied down could become loose, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in localized power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

People are also reading…

When the sun went down at the Vigil for Democracy, the crowd began singing "This Little Light of Mine" in downtown Napa on Thursday, Jan. 6. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News