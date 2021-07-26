Strong winds from the south may blow in some thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, sparking a higher risk of wildfires in the greater Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Even though the chance of thunderstorms is considered slight, it is enough for the service to issue an alert due to the dry conditions.

The forecast calls for monsoon moisture with gusty, erratic winds beginning Monday morning in Southern California, before moving up the state into the Bay Area by Monday night.

This mid-level moisture will potentially produce scattered rain showers and/or thunderstorms. While some precipitation may reach the ground, there remains the potential for dry lightning.

For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/BayArea.