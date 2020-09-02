Nearly 3,800 Californians died of COVID-19 in August, state says

Extent of deadly August still emerging in data

August unquestionably had the highest total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths of any month during the pandemic for both California and Sacramento County, even with figures from the final days of the month not yet fully accounted for.

Data from CDPH shows a total of 3,794 reported COVID-19 deaths from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, about 21% more than the 3,134 confirmed for July.

The increase has been almost twice as bad, proportionally, in Sacramento County, where public health officials' COVID-19 data dashboard shows 120 coronavirus fatalities with a date of death between Aug. 1 and Aug. 27. With four days of death tallies not yet reported for the calendar month, August has already had 40% more virus deaths than July, when 85 died across the county. Those two months account for more than two-thirds of the pandemic's all-time death toll for the county, which is 296 as of Tuesday.

Also staggering is the death count for the city of Sacramento, population roughly 500,000, where 175 total residents have died among just over 11,000 infections, the county said Tuesday. California's capital reached the 100-death milestone in early August, close to five months after its first confirmed COVID-19 death. The next 75 fatalities took only three weeks.