New program offers lifeline to small businesses

San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis, who represents District 10, told San Jose Spotlight the majority of the small business owners he's heard from struggling throughout the pandemic operate hair salons and restaurants.

"They want to open up, they want to open for business," he said.

"In lieu of opening for business, I think that this is a good step, at least, a band-aid on the problem."

As the head of the Economic Development Committee for San Jose, Khamis said he worried about retailers and small businesses even before the pandemic. Now he says he's never been more worried.

"This loan will help people weather the next few months while the vaccines are distributed," he said. "But, in the end, people need to go back and shop -- otherwise, these loans aren't going to get paid, and these retailers are going to go out of business."

Dennis King, director of the Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center, said while a loan program like this could help small businesses, it's simply one tool and has its limitations.