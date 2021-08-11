New rules for California hospital visits now in place. Here's what you need to know

Alternatively, you can prove your vaccination status with documentation from a healthcare provider.

Negative COVID-19 test

For visitors who haven't been vaccinated, there's still a way to enter hospitals. You just have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test. That result can be from either a PCR test or an antigen test, though antigen tests are less reliable, as long as the specimen was collected within 72 hours of the visit. Facilities that have the capacity can test visitors, but CDPH is not requiring them to do so.

Other safety measures

The order lists a few other safety measures hospitals have to implement, as well as a caveat for visiting patients in critical condition. If you haven't been vaccinated or tested, but are visiting a patient for whom death may be imminent, hospitals are allowed to permit entry.

Everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated — will have to wear masks for the duration of their visit inside a hospital. Surgical masks or double-masking is recommended, according to the CDPH order. The order also says visitors must wear any other protective equipment a facility might provide to them. Visitors must physically distance themselves from people who are not a part of their group as much as possible.