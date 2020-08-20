Newsom: San Francisco likely to be removed from state watch list Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

San Francisco will likely come off the state's watch list by Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated in a live streamed press conference Wednesday.

A total of 40 counties across the state are currently on the watch list, including San Francisco. Among them are the eight other Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

The implication of San Francisco's removal means the city and county has met its coronavirus case goals for the first time in weeks. It's not clear which businesses might yet be affected by a county being removed from the state watch list, but the previous rule allowing counties to open schools after being off the watch list for 14 days still stands.

San Francisco is currently reporting 8,528 cases, and has recorded 72 deaths. Despite the expected watch list removal, the city is also currently counting 11.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents -- a Level 4 "high alert."

Newsom noted state officials are working with local health officers across California on "new criteria, more prescriptive criteria" relating to any changes to health orders across the state. The governor also added that it's important for Californians to remember that such list status is temporary.