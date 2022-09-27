Newsom signs bill banning ‘barbaric’ toxicity testing on dogs and cats in California

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“For many families, including my own, pets are beloved companions that enrich our lives every day,” Newsom said in a statement on the signing of Senate Bill 879. “I’m proud to sign this legislation to advance our state’s leadership on animal welfare by ending cruel and unnecessary testing on dogs and cats, among other measures to protect the health and safety of pets in California.”
The law, which exempts medical and federally required testing from the ban, goes into effect Jan. 1.
The bill was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States.
In a tweet, Wiener said that Newsom called such testing “barbaric,” and he thanked the governor for his signature.
In 2020, he included $50 million in the state budget to fund research at UC Davis on how the state can effectively end animal euthanasia in its shelters.
In his time as governor, Newsom also has signed bills ending the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits, banning the sale of new fur products, and prohibiting the use of animals like elephants and bears in circus acts.
