Newsom wants probe of California blackouts, as grid officials suspend volatile power trading

Facing its biggest crisis in two decades, the manager of California's electricity grid is suspending a form of power trading that it says has made the grid more volatile and contributed to two nights of rolling blackouts.

Separately, Gov. Gavin Newsom jumped into power controversy, demanding an investigation into the weekend's blackouts, declaring a state of emergency and signing a proclamation that suspends air-pollution regulations that could inhibit the use of portable and stationary generators.

"These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation's largest and most innovative state," Newsom wrote in a letter to the grid manager, the Energy Commission and Public Utilities Commission. "This cannot stand."

Newsom's statement came after the California Independent System Operator said it's temporarily banning "convergence bidding," a complicated system in which power generators and traders buy and sell electricity a day before it's needed as well as in real time.

Experts say these trades can lead to price swings that can hurt the availability of supplies, and can be used to manipulate conditions on the grid.